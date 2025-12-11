Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are returning for the next Hunger Games movie, which is set for release Nov. 20, 2026.

The Hollywood Reporter said the stars will appear as Katniss and Peeta in flash-forward scenes of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

To be directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie is the second prequel to Lawrence and Hutcherson's four Hunger Games movies, which were released between 2012 and 2015.

Variety said Sunrise on the Reaping takes place 24 years before Katniss and Peeta first competed in the deadly events.

The characters appear in the best-selling young-adult novel by Suzanne Collins.