British rock band Radiohead announced their first tour in seven years on Wednesday, with plans to visit five European cities at the end of the year.

The tour will include four-night residencies in Madrid; Bologna, Italy; London; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Berlin.

Drummer Philip Selway said the band decided to return to the live stage after gathering together to rehearse last year "just for the hell of it."

"After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us," he said in a statement on the band's Instagram account.

"It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.

The schedule is:

¢ Nov. 4, 5, 7 and 8 at Movistar Arena in Madrid

¢ Nov. 14, 15, 17 and 18 at Unipol Arena in Bologna

¢ Nov. 21, 22, 24 and 25 at the O2 in London

¢ Dec. 1, 2, 4 and 5 at Royal Arena in Copenhagen

¢ Dec. 8, 9, 11 and 12 at Uber Arena in Berlin

The band's announcement on Instagram said tickets will be available only through registering on www.radiohead.com.

Radiohead was formed by singer Thom Yorke, multi-instrumentalists Jonny Greenwood and Colin Greenwood, guitarist Ed O'Brien, and Selway in 1985. Their first studio album, Pablo Honey was released in 1993, and their most recent release was A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016.