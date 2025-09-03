Jacob Elordi follows Margot Robbie 'like a dog' in 'Wuthering Heights'
UPI News Service, 09/03/2025
Warner Bros. released the teaser for Wuthering Heights on Wednesday. The adaptation is coming to theaters Feb. 13 for Valentine's Day.
Based on the Emily Bronte romance, the teaser begins with Heathcliffe (Jacob Elordi) telling Catherine (Margot Robbie), "I can follow you like a dog to the end of the world." This is not a quote from Bronte.
Emerald Fennell wrote and directed the adaptation. Romantic imagery is intercut with hands-on food preparation with eggs and fish.
Wuthering Heights also stars Hong Chou as Nelly, Shazad Latif as Edgar and Alison Oliver as Isabella. Robbie is also a producer. The film opens two days earlier internationally.
