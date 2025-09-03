Peacock announced the the premiere date for the fourth and final season of Bel-Air Wednesdsay. Bel-Air returns Nov. 24.

Season 4 sees Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) in their senior year of high school. The Season 4 synopsis teases a power shift between butler Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) and Phillip Banks ( Adrian Holmes ).

Viv (Cassandra Freeman) gets new perspective on motherhood as her children -- Carlton, Ashley (Akira Akbar) and Hilary (Coco Jones) grow up. Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones recur in the final season.

Peacock announced the show would end with Season 4 in December.

Carla Banks Waddles is the showrunner with creator Morgan Cooper still an executive producer with Will Smith. The drama is based on Cooper's short film re-imagining The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a drama.

Cooper will direct the final two episodes of Bel-Air.