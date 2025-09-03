James Gunn announced a sequel to his Superman on social media Wednesday.

His post on Instagram and other platforms includes the film's title and release date, reading, "Man of Tomorrow. In theaters July 9, 2027."

The date falls about two years from the release of this summer's Superman on July 11. Gunn shared the news alongside a comic book drawing of Superman leaning against Lex Luthor in his green warsuit, which is powered by Superman's weakness, kryptonite.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow takes its name from a Superman comic book series released in the late '90s. An animated film with that same name was released in 2020.

UPI praised Gunn's Superman in its review for embracing the comic book trappings of a world in which Superman (David Corenswet) is only the latest metahuman to arrive on Earth. Nicholas Hoult played Luthor in the film.

Other characters from Superman have already appeared in Peacemaker Season 2. A Supergirl movie is also in production, starring Milly Alcock, who was introduced at the end of Superman. A Lanterns HBO series will also include Nathan Fillion 's Guy Gardner.

Gunn wrote and directed Superman and also created Peacemaker. He and Peter Safran are in charge of the DC Comics productions under Warner Bros. Discovery. Superman is now available on video-on-demand.