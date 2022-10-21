Rachel Zegler is giving a behind-the-scenes look at The Hunger Games prequel.

The 21-year-old singer and actress shared a video Thursday on TikTok that shows her giving a tour of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes set.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. The film centers on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), years before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem in the Hunger Games movies.

The movie will follow Snow (Blyth) as he mentors Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12, during the 10th Hunger Games.

In her video, Zegler shows cast members wearing red school uniforms at the Academy and gives a close-up of Blyth, Peter Dinklage and Josh Rivera.

Dinklage will play Academy dean Casca Highbottom, with Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, a close friend of Snow. Zegler and Rivera previously worked together on West Side Story.

Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Viola Davis, Burn Gorman and Fionnula Flanagan also star.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is written by Michael Arndt and Francis Lawrence. The film opens in theaters Nov. 17, 2023.