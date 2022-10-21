Netflix is teasing Enola Holmes 2.

The streaming service shared posters for the Enola Holmes sequel Friday featuring Millie Bobby Brown Henry Cavill and other cast members.

The Enola Holmes films are based on the Nancy Springer book series, which follows Enola Holmes, the teenage sister of detective Sherlock Holmes.

The sequel features returning stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola, Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Susan Wokoma as Edith and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade.

In addition, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Abbie Hern and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss join the cast.

Netflix released a clip from the film Tuesday that shows Enola (Brown) infiltrate a society ball and ask Tewkesbury (Partridge) to teach her to dance.

A trailer released in October shows Enola and Sherlock (Cavill) team up on their respective cases.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.