Meghan Trainor is back with new music.

The 28-year-old singer released the album Takin' It Back and a music video for "Made You Look" on Friday.

The "Made You Look" video shows Trainor play an actress promoting her new movie.

"I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on) / I could wear my Louis Vuitton / But even with nothin' on / Bet I made you look (I made you look)," she sings.

The video features a cameo by Trainor's husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

Takin' It Back features 15 other songs, including "Sensitive" featuring Scott Hoying, "Bad for Me" featuring Teddy Swims, "Breezy" featuring Theron Theron" and "Mama Wanna Mambo" featuring Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval.

The album is Trainor's first non-holiday album since Treat Myself, released in January 2020.

Trainor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September that the concepts of Takin' It Back are "way more intense" than her previous albums.

"In previous albums, there would be a simple love song or an 'I'm going to be confident today' song. These songs are like, 'Y'all, I'm struggling. This is real, but we're all in this together. Who's with me?' It's just more real and raw," she said.

Trainor and Sabara married in December 2018 and have a 20-month-old son, Riley.