'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation
UPI News Service, 10/21/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series One Hundred Years of Solitude.
The streaming service shared a teaser for the show Friday on the 40th anniversary of Columbian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez's Nobel Prize in Literature.
One Hundred Years of Solitude is based on Garcia Marquez's 1967 novel of the same name. The series will mark the first audiovisual adaptation of the book.
One Hundred Years of Solitude follows several generations of the Buendia family, whose patriarch founded the fictional town of Macondo. The novel is noted for its themes of solitude and time and its use of magical realism.
Netflix announced that Jose Rivera (Motorcycle Diaries) will write the series with Columbian screenwriters Natalia Santa, Camila Bruges and Albatros Gonzalez, with Alex Garcia Lopez (The Witcher) and Laura Mora (Killing Jesus) to direct the first season.
In addition, Dynamo's Diego Ramirez Schrempp and Carolina Caicedo will produce with Josep Amoros.
Netflix is developing the project in cooperation with Garcia Marquez's children Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia.
