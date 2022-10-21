Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series One Hundred Years of Solitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser for the show Friday on the 40th anniversary of Columbian author Gabriel Garci­a Marquez's Nobel Prize in Literature.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is based on Garci­a Marquez's 1967 novel of the same name. The series will mark the first audiovisual adaptation of the book.

One Hundred Years of Solitude follows several generations of the Buendi­a family, whose patriarch founded the fictional town of Macondo. The novel is noted for its themes of solitude and time and its use of magical realism.

Netflix announced that Jose Rivera (Motorcycle Diaries) will write the series with Columbian screenwriters Natalia Santa, Camila Bruges and Albatros Gonzalez, with Alex Garci­a Lopez (The Witcher) and Laura Mora (Killing Jesus) to direct the first season.

In addition, Dynamo's Diego Rami­rez Schrempp and Carolina Caicedo will produce with Josep Amoros.

Netflix is developing the project in cooperation with Garci­a Marquez's children Rodrigo Garci­a and Gonzalo Garci­a.