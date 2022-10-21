The BBC has ordered five hour-long episodes of a drama series that will pick up six months after the events depicted in the hit 2021 film Boiling Point.

"Boiling Point will see sous chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as head chef at her own restaurant, with many of the film's original cast reprising their roles alongside her -- including Stephen Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily," the British broadcaster said in a press release.

The film's co-writer and director Philip Barantini is helming the first two episodes.

"We were blown away by the worldwide success of the film and are really excited to bring Boiling Point back as a series for television," Bart Ruspoli and Hester Ruoff, executive producers, said in a statement.

"The show delves into the heart of the restaurant and hospitality industry, where just about anything can happen between the starter and the main."