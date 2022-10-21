Jane Fonda plans to attend Greenpeace rally in D.C.
UPI News Service, 10/21/2022
Screen legend and environmental activist Jane Fonda, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, said she plans to attend a Greenpeace rally in Washington later this year.
"BIG news! On Fri 12/2, I'll be back in DC with @FireDrillFriday & @GreenpeaceUSA for our first in-person rally in 3 years! Join us to sound the alarm on the climate emergency. Register today to join us in person or livestream," Fonda tweeted Thursday.
Fonda, 84, was arrested five times in 2019 for her participation in protests in Washington before the coronavirus pandemic.
She announced in September that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, but felt grateful for the top-notch care she was receiving and felt optimistic about her chances for recovery.
Fonda recently starred for seven seasons in the Netflix series Grace & Frankie. She is set to reprise her role in next year's Book Club sequel.
