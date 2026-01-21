Rachel McAdams received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contribution to motion pictures.

The Mean Girls actress, 47, was feted in a ceremony Tuesday on Hollywood Boulevard, and she discussed the experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I did drop my speech in the gutter, right before I went up to do my speech," she told Kimmel. "Got a little sewage on it, but it was fine."

Her About Time costar Domhnall Gleeson and Sam Raimi, who directs her upcoming film Send Help, spoke during the ceremony.

"You have an Irishman and a writer-director. I mean, you know, generally, they can write well," McAdams said of their remarks.

She added that "half of Canada" came to support her.

McAdams has also starred in Are You There God? I's Me, Margaret, Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spotlight, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Game Night, Midnight in Paris, Sherlock Homes: A Game of Shadows, The Little Prince, A Most Wanted Man, Aloha, Southpaw, Every Thing Will be Fine, The Vow, To the Wonder, Passion, Morning Glory, Sherlock Holmes, The Time Traveler's Wife, The Lucky Ones, Married Life, The Family Stone, Red Eye, Wedding Crashers and The Notebook.

"Rachel McAdams has built a remarkable career defined by range, depth and enduring impact on audiences around the world," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement. "Her transformative performances have established her as one of Hollywood's most sought-after and respected actors.

Send Help arrives Jan. 30.