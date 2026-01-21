Apple TV is previewing the sophomore season of The Last Thing He Told Me starring Jennifer Garner and premiering on the streamer Feb. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2 takes its inspiration from The First Time I Saw Him, a novel by Laura Dave.

Jennifer Garner portrays Hannah, who is grappling with the return of Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) after five years away.

"Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer, released Wednesday, shows Hannah fighting various opponents after she and Owen have a tense conversation.

"How could you not have told me?" she asked. "There's a crime family that's trying to kill you."

"It would've been putting you at risk," he said. "I want to fix it."

Daivd Mose, Judy Greer, Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Nobel, Michael Hyatt, Luke Kirby, Elizabeth O'Donnell and Rita Wilson also star.