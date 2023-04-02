HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary

UPI News Service, 04/02/2023



Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson guest hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend and appeared in several sketches, including a pre-taped segment called, "Bridesmaid Cult Documentary." ADVERTISEMENT Brunson, and SNL cast members Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang appeared in the 3 1/2-minute clip. Most of them played well-meaning friends and family members who agreed to be there for someone's big day, only to realize they had been sucked into 18 months of expensive decisions, meetings and traditions leading up to it. << PRIOR STORY

