The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco has announced on Instagram the birth of her first child, a daughter.

"3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Cuoco, 37, wrote in the caption.

Cuoco included a gallery of photos of her and her 40-year-old boyfriend, Ozark and Outer Ranger actor Tom Pelphrey, with their newborn on Saturday.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did," the actress added.

Cuoco announced in October that she was pregnant with her first child.