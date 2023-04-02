Dungeons & Dragons is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $38.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is John Wick: Chapter 4 with $28.2 million, followed by His Only Son at No. 3 with $5.5 million, Scream VI at No. 4 with $5.3 million and Creed III at No. 5 with $5.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Shazam! Fury of the Gods at No. 6 with $4.6 million, A Thousand and One at No. 7 with $1.8 million, 65 at No. 8 with $1.6 million, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at No. 9 with $1.2 million and Jesus Revolution at No. 10 with $1 million.