Netflix is teasing the new series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The streaming service shared posters for the period drama Monday featuring India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel and spinoff to the Netflix series Bridgerton, based on the Julia Quinn book series. The new show explores a young Queen Charlotte's marriage and rise to power.

Amarteifio plays young Charlotte, while Mylchreest portrays a young King George.

One poster shows Charlotte (Amarteifio) and George (Mylchreest) get close, while another features Charlotte and a young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas). Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell reprise older versions of Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton.

Netflix released a trailer for the series in March that shows Charlotte and George's love story unfold.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Stoy premieres May 4 on Netflix.

Bridgerton started production on its third season in July. Netflix has yet to announce a release date.