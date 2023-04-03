RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon has joined the cast of Doctor Who.

The 35-year-old drag performer will have a major role in the new season of the BBC One sci-fi series.

Monsoon is known for winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7.

In addition to Drag Race, Monsoon recently played Matron "Mama" Morton in the Broadway musical Chicago and appears on the WOW Presents Plus series Sketchy Queens.

"In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again," showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement.

"I'm honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who," Monsoon added. " Russell T. Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer -- I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage."

Doctor Who will return with three special episodes in November featuring David Tennant as the 14th Doctor. Ncuti Gatwa will also make his debut as the 15th Doctor.

The series streams on Disney+ in the United States.