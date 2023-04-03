Tears for Fears is going on tour in 2023.

The British pop rock band announced a new North American tour, The Tipping Point Tour: Part II, on Monday.

The new tour kicks off June 23 in Atlantic City, N.J., and ends Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Cold War Kids will join the tour as a special guest.

The Tipping Point Tour: Part II is in support of Tears for Fears' seventh studio album, The Tipping Point, released in February 2022. The band completed its original Tipping Point tour in July.

Here's the full list of dates for The Tipping Point Tour: Part II:

June 23 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock

June 24 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 -- New York City, at Madison Square Garden

June 29 -- Toronto, at Budweiser Stage

June 30 -- Montreal, at Place Bell

July 2 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 5 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 7 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 8 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Raleigh, N.C., Park at Walnut Creek

July 11 -- Franklin, Tenn., at FirstBank Amphitheater

July 13 -- St. Louis, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre

July 16 -- Houston, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 17 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

July 20 -- Denver, at Ball Arena

July 22 -- Ridgefield, Wa., at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 24 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

July 26 -- Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 27 -- Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

July 29 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 -- Palm Springs, Calif., at Acrisure Arena

Aug. 2 -- Los Angeles, at Hollywood Bowl