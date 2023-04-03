Tears for Fears is going on tour in 2023.The British pop rock band announced a new North American tour, The Tipping Point Tour: Part II, on Monday.The new tour kicks off June 23 in Atlantic City, N.J., and ends Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.Cold War Kids will join the tour as a special guest.The Tipping Point Tour: Part II is in support of Tears for Fears' seventh studio album, The Tipping Point, released in February 2022. The band completed its original Tipping Point tour in July.Here's the full list of dates for The Tipping Point Tour: Part II:June 23 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard RockJune 24 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun ArenaJune 26 -- New York City, at Madison Square GardenJune 29 -- Toronto, at Budweiser StageJune 30 -- Montreal, at Place BellJuly 2 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 5 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsJuly 7 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterJuly 8 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Raleigh, N.C., Park at Walnut CreekJuly 11 -- Franklin, Tenn., at FirstBank AmphitheaterJuly 13 -- St. Louis, at Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJuly 14 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight TheatreJuly 16 -- Houston, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionJuly 17 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody CenterJuly 20 -- Denver, at Ball ArenaJuly 22 -- Ridgefield, Wa., at RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterJuly 24 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers ArenaJuly 26 -- Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes AmphitheaterJuly 27 -- Seattle, at Climate Pledge ArenaJuly 29 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Toyota AmphitheatreAug. 1 -- Palm Springs, Calif., at Acrisure ArenaAug. 2 -- Los Angeles, at Hollywood Bowl