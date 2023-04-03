Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is confirmed for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Organizers said in a press release Monday that the film will have its world premiere May 18 at the 76th annual festival. The movie will screen out of competition.

Director James Mangold and cast members Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethan Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen will attend the premiere.

In addition, the festival will pay a special tribute to Ford and his career.

"In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director's Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!" Mangold said in a statement.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the fifth and reportedly final Indiana Jones film starring Ford as archaeology professor and adventurer Indiana Jones. The movie is the first new sequel since The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters June 28 in France and June 30 in the United States.

News broke last week that Killers of the Flower Moon, a new crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese, will premiere at Cannes.