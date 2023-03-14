King Charles III knighted Queen co-founder Brian May Tuesday, making him the first member of the legendary rock group to receive the honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles bestowed the honor by placing a ceremonial sword on May's shoulder during the Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, officially making May a "Knight Bachelor."

May shared an image capturing the moment on his Instagram with the caption "no words."

May visited Buckingham Palace in 2002 for Queen Elizabeth's golden jubilee, where he performed "God Save the Queen" on the Palace roof. In 2005 he was given the title of "Commander of the Order of the British Empire."

The knighthood means that May will now be referred to as "Sir Brian May."

In addition to being a legend of British rock music, May is also an astrophysicist and animal rights advocate who has lead campaigns to end fox hunting and badger culling via his organization "Save Me."