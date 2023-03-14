Former True Detective co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are set to star in a new, as-yet-untitled Apple TV+ comedy series.

"True love's not hard to detect," the streaming service tweeted Tuesday.

David West Read -- whose credits include The Big Door Prize, Schitt's Creek and Broadway's & Juliet -- created the half-hour show and will serve as executive producer on the first 10 episodes.

The series will show how "Matthew and Woody's friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew's ranch in Texas," according to a synopsis.

Both actors are married and have six children between them.

No premiere date for the series has been announced yet.

Harrelson's Champions film is in theaters now.