Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child.The actress announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday. Alongside a picture of a onesie that says "Coming Soon," Lohan wrote, "We are blessed and excited!"The couple's rep also confirmed the news to People.Lohan, who was most recently starred in the Netflix rom-com, Falling for Christmas, and Shammas, a financier at Credit Suisse, married in April. The 36-year-olds were first spotted together in 2020."I met my person. You never know if you're gonna find that in life, and he's an amazing guy, man, and I love him and we're a great team," she told Jimmy Fallon on the The Tonight Show in November.