Quantum of Solace actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old British actress confirmed on Wednesday's episode of BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Rory Keenan, in December.

"I just had a baby," Arterton said. "So we are very, very happy. He was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf."

Arterton had announced her pregnancy while attending the Raindance Film Festival Awards in November. The actress showed her baby bump in a black shirt and skirt on the red carpet.

Arterton and Keenan, an Irish actor who played Donal Henry on Peaky Blinders, met on the set of the play St. Joan and married in September 2019.

Arterton is known for playing the Bond girl Strawberry Fields in Quantum of Solace and also appeared in the films Clash of the Titans, Murder Mystery and The King's Man.

The actress will next star in Funny Woman, a U.K. series adaptation of the Nick Hornsby book of the same name.