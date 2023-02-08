Monty Python's Flying Circus legend John Cleese has announced he is working with his stand-up comedian daughter Camilla and producers Matthew George and Rob Reiner on fresh episodes of his classic 1970s British hotel comedy, Fawlty Towers.

"What I like about Matt is that, unlike many producers, he really 'gets' the creative process," John Cleese said in a statement Tuesday.

"When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember," he added. "By dessert, we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner. Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series."

The Cleeses are writing and starring in the new season.

"John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh," Reiner said.

The original aired for two seasons on the BBC in 1975 and 1979. It co-starred Prunella Scales, Andrew Sachs Connie Booth , Ballard Berkeley, Brian Hall, Renee Roberts and Gilly Flower.

It is unclear what network or streaming service the revival will be on.