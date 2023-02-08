The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony has been scheduled for May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

Winners of the fan-voted prizes will be announced in dozens of categories celebrating movies and television, both scripted and reality.

No host has been announced yet.

The 2022 show took place in June with Vanessa Hudgens as emcee.

Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home -- both starring Zendaya -- were the year's big winners in scripted TV and film.