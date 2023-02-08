Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are introducing their newborn son to fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dancing with the Stars couple shared their baby boy's name, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and a first photo of his face Tuesday on Instagram.

"Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy," Johnson captioned the post. "Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!"

"**the left dimple melts me every time," she added.

Johnson gave birth to Rome on Jan. 10.

The professional dancer later shared photos from the delivery room.

"The many emotions during Labor and Delivery... excitement, fear, pure exhaustion, and so much love," Johnson wrote Jan. 23 on Instagram.

"I've always appreciated my body and what it's been able to help me do and create within my craft... but nothing can prepare you for what a miraculous vessel it is and what it goes through during labor. About 30 hours of it and we finally got to meet our sweet bubba. Forever grateful I had the best support system to get me through."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy married in April 2019 and announced in July 2022 that they were expecting their first child.