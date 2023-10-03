A24 is teasing the new film Priscilla.

The studio shared a trailer for the biopic Tuesday featuring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

Priscilla is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, who was married to rock and roll icon Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973. The film is written and directed by Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette).

The new movie explores Priscilla's (Spaeny) life and relationship with Elvis (Elordi) through her perspective.

"Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt an ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows scenes from Priscilla and Elvis' courtship and the troubled side of their marriage.

Priscilla will open in theaters Nov. 3.

A24 previously released a teaser trailer for the film in June.