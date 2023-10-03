'All the Light We Cannot See' stars find connection in WWII in new trailer
UPI News Service, 10/03/2023
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series All the Light We Cannot See.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the World War II drama Tuesday featuring Aria Mia Loberti and Louis Hofmann.
All the Light We Cannot See is based on the Anthony Doerr novel of the same name. The series is written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things).
The show follows Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Loberti) and Werner Pfennig (Hofmann), two young people living in WWII.
"Over the course of a decade, this limited series interweaves the lives of Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, a brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope," an official synopsis reads.
