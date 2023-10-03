Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Criminal Record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the crime thriller Tuesday featuring Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight).

Criminal Record is an eight-episode, character-driven drama from Paul Rutman (Vera). The series takes place in contemporary London and stars Capaldi and Jumbo "as detectives in a tug of war over a high-profile murder case."

"An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case -- one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy," an official synopsis reads.

The series explores "issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain."

Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore Zoe Wanamaker , Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson and Tom Moutchi also have roles.

Criminal Record is directed by Jim Loach and Shaun James Grant, with Rutman, Capaldi, Jumbo and Elaine Collins as executive producers.

The show will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 12, 2024, on Apple TV+.