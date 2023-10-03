'Criminal Record' photos: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo star in crime thriller
UPI News Service, 10/03/2023
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Criminal Record.
The streaming service shared first-look photos for the crime thriller Tuesday featuring Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight).
Criminal Record is an eight-episode, character-driven drama from Paul Rutman (Vera). The series takes place in contemporary London and stars Capaldi and Jumbo "as detectives in a tug of war over a high-profile murder case."
"An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case -- one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy," an official synopsis reads.
The series explores "issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain."
