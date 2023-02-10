Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British royals will attend this year's event after a two-year absence.

The 76th annual awards show will take place Feb. 19 at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre in London.

William and Middleton will attend the ceremony before meeting category winners and the EE Rising Star Award nominees after the show.

William has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since 2010.

He and Middleton missed the 2021 event due to the death of William's grandfather Prince Philip the day before, and had "diary constraints" that prevented them from attending in 2022.

Actor Richard E. Grant will host this year's BAFTA Film Awards. Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Daryl McCormack are nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominees with 14 nominations.