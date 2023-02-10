Aniston, 53, and Witherspoon, 46, shared photos and videos this week after completing filming on Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series.
Aniston celebrated Thursday on Instagram.
"That's a wrap on Season 3," she captioned her post. "Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew -- So much more to come!!"
Witherspoon had posted photos, including a picture with Season 3 cast member Jon Hamm, on Wednesday.
"Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" she wrote.
The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a fictional morning news program in Manhattan.
