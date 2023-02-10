Jeremy Renner is on the mend and his friends are providing updates on the film and TV star's condition.

On New Year's Day, Renner used a snowplow called a Pistenbully to tow his grown nephew's truck out of the snow at his Nevada home.

After the truck was freed, the machine began to slide sideways and, in his haste to make sure his nephew was clear of it, Renner neglected to pull the emergency brake. He was pulled under the vehicle and injured, breaking 30 bones in the accident.

Renner, 52, was hospitalized for two weeks and is now receiving physical therapy.

He's provided several updates on his condition, thanking his doctors and his fans for their support and well wishes.

His Hurt Locker co-star Evangeline Lilly recently visited with Renner and said that although he's in a wheelchair, he's in good spirits.

"He has recovered like a mofo," Lilly told Access Hollywood host Scott Evans.

"I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends."

She characterized Renner's recovery as 'miraculous."

"It's a miracle. It's a straight-up miracle," she said. "He's made of something tough, that guy, and you've always been able to see that in him. He's recovering so well and I'm grateful."

She adds, "It was really intense. I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. I'm still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on, and the things he could hear and the things that he could see."

While recovering Renner, or whoever is handling his social media accounts, has been promoting his two current projects, The Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ and the upcoming four-part series Rennervations for Disney+, which has been delayed by his accident.

"We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!" said a post from the actor's official account. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe... I hope you're ready!!!"

On the show, Renner will help people around the world to build custom vehicles that are suited to their specific challenges. Rennervations is based around Renner's interest in construction and the "highly creative fabricator culture that exists" in diverse communities.