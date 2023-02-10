Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to her boyfriend, professional baseball player Cole Tucker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old singer and actress confirmed her engagement to Tucker, an athlete who plays for the Colorado Rockies, and showed off her engagement ring Thursday on Instagram.

Hudgens shared photos of herself and Tucker enjoying a night out in Paris. The pictures included a close-up look at her engagement ring.

"YES. We couldn't be happier," she captioned the post.

Actresses Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Sarah Hyland were among those to congratulate Hudgens in the comments.

"Ahhh congrats mama!!!!!!" Collins wrote.

"MY GOSHHHH congrats my love!!!!" Park said.

TMZ reported Hudgens and Tucker's engagement last week. Sources said that Tucker proposed to Hudgens sometime at the end of 2022.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hudgens and Tucker started dating in 2020.

Hudgens is known for playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical films. She has since starred in The Princess Switch movies and the film Tick, Tick... Boom!