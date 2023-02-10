Fast X is a sequel to F9 (2021) and the 11th film in the Fast & Furious franchise. The film will see Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his family and friends take on Dante (Momoa), the son of Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, who seeks revenge on Dom.
"Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance," an official synopsis reads.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.