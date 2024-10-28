Disney+ is previewing a new documentary about Prince William's attempt to banish homelessness from the U.K.

Prince William : We Can End Homelessness lands on the streaming platform Nov. 1, in two segments, and documents the efforts of The Royal Foundation's Homewards -- a program created by the Prince of Wales in 2023.

"I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need, and I see that as part of my role," said Prince Williams in a clip, released by Disney+. "Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can? And I like a big challenge. I do like that, but I can't do it on my own."

His initiative will take place over five years, by increasing education around homelessness and offering resources to curb the issue.

"The series goes behind-the-scenes as Prince William launches his new initiative, and grants unique access as he sets to work to combat the crisis," an official synopsis reads. "Viewers will see him draw on the guidance of people who have experienced homelessness across a series of moving encounters, and in candid interviews, the Prince shares the inspiration he has taken from the example of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales."