Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle have ended their deal with Spotify.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," the companies said in a statement Thursday.

The couple signed the $25 million contract in late 2020.

Markle's podcast Archetypes ran for 12 episodes starting in August 2022 and featuring interviews with guests such as Serena Williams and Mariah Carey, but the show will not return for a second season.

The Spotify pact was to have included several series produced by the royals' podcast production company Archewell Audio, but Archetypes was the only one that actually aired.

Harry and Meghan have been married since 2018. They stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in early 2020 and have been living in the United States since.

They recently starred in a Netflix docu-series where they alleged they suffered verbal and emotional abuse from Harry's relatives.

Harry released a blockbuster memoir called Spare last week where he detailed further grievances he had with his father, King Charles, brother, Prince William, and various other members of the royal family.

