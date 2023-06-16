Kim Kardashian is celebrating daughter North West's 10th birthday.

The television personality, 42, marked the occasion Thursday by posting a tribute to North on Instagram.

Kardashian shared a pair of photos of herself and North, her eldest child with her ex-husband Kanye West, at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.

"My sweet special baby girl. I can't believe you're 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend," she captioned the post. "Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian responded in the comments.

"The cutest pics!!!!" she wrote. "HBD my baby Northie."

Kardashian has three other children, daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with West.

She recently collaborated with North and Saint to voice characters in the animated film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Paramount Pictures shared a trailer for the movie this week.

Kardashian said in an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast in December 2022 that she is open to remarrying and having more kids. Kardashian was previously married to West, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas.

"I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth time's a charm, it's gonna -- it's gonna work out," the star said of marrying again.

"And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time -- and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well," she added. "I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."

Kardashian and her family came to fame on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now star on the Hulu series The Kardashians.