AMC has released the first full-length trailer for its 1970s crime drama, Dark Winds, starring Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon.

The show is based on Tony Hillerman's beloved Leaphorn & Chee mystery novels.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and actor-filmmaker Robert Redford are producers on the project.

"This season, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon), reunites with Jim Chee (Gordon), his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect," the network said in a press release.

"They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code."

Thursday's 2-minute preview shows Leaphorn visiting his injured wife Emma (Deanna Allison) in the hospital and reflecting on the tragic death of his teen son while he figures out how to take on his latest foe.

"For Lieutenant Leaphorn, this is about more than just uncovering the truth. This is personal," McClarnon wrote on Facebook Thursday.