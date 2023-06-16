"This season, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon), reunites with Jim Chee (Gordon), his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect," the network said in a press release.
"They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code."
Thursday's 2-minute preview shows Leaphorn visiting his injured wife Emma (Deanna Allison) in the hospital and reflecting on the tragic death of his teen son while he figures out how to take on his latest foe.
"For Lieutenant Leaphorn, this is about more than just uncovering the truth. This is personal," McClarnon wrote on Facebook Thursday.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.