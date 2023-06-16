Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan is introducing her new beau.

The television personality, 31, went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Ari Raptis, on Thursday.

Flanagan shared a photo of herself and Raptis dressed in formalwear while visiting The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Fla. She captioned the post with three heart emojis.

Flanagan's mom, Connie Flanagan, who is Greek, celebrated the pairing and Raptis' Greek heritage in the comments.

"Great looking couple! Best of the lot! Guy of my dreams for my daughter....... Greek, Greek, Greek! What else can I ask for! He's a dreamboat! That's my generation describing one great catch! Go get him Kelley! We're all behind you!" Connie Flanagan wrote.

People said Flanagan and Raptis met at a mutual friends' wedding in Mykonos, Greece, last summer and recently reconnected.

"They've been together for a couple months now. He's also Greek, and her Greek mother is thrilled to keep the Greek tradition going!" a source said.

News of Flanagan and Raptis' relationship follows Flanagan's split from Bachelor Season 24 star Peter Weber after three years of on-again, off-again dating. Us Weekly reported the split in early May.

Flanagan placed fifth in Weber's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020.