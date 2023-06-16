Writer-voice actress Mindy Kaling's adult animated series, Velma, is getting a second season on Max.

The show, which premiered in January, is an origin story for Velma Dinkley, one of the mystery-solvers from the Scooby-Doo cartoons and its live-action movie sequels.

It follows high-school students Velma (Kaling,) Daphne (Constance Wu,) Fred (Glenn Howerton) and Norville/Shaggy (Sam Richardson) before they teamed up with a dog named Scooby-Doo to unmask villains.

"The series that we create at Max are art and voice driven, with character and comedy coming before anything else," Suzanna Makkos, the executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for Max and Adult Swim, said Thursday.

"We're always looking for hard comedy with heart and edge, diverse and inclusive shows with underlying thematic resonance, and character design that showcases the hand of the artist. I am so excited to share these incredible series with the world, and continue to show why Max is a great home for adult animation."