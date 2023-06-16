"The series that we create at Max are art and voice driven, with character and comedy coming before anything else," Suzanna Makkos, the executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for Max and Adult Swim, said Thursday.
"We're always looking for hard comedy with heart and edge, diverse and inclusive shows with underlying thematic resonance, and character design that showcases the hand of the artist. I am so excited to share these incredible series with the world, and continue to show why Max is a great home for adult animation."
