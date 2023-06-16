Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino's longtime girlfriend, film and TV producer Noor Alfallah, has given birth to their first child together, a son.

"I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino," Pacino's representative Stan Rosenfield told TMZ Thursday.

Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, announced her pregnancy in May.

Alfallah previously dated rock legend Mick Jagger, 79.

Pacino is also dad to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo, and 33-year-old Julie Marie with his former partner Jan Tarrant.

Pacino is known for his films Dog Day Afternoon, The Godfather, Scarface, Glengarry Glen Ross, Heat, Donnie Brasco, Angels in America and Scent of a Woman.

Robert De Niro, his frequent collaborator, welcomed his seventh child this year at the age of 79.