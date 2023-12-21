Prime Video teases 'Fallout,' 'The Boys' S4 in 2024 preview
UPI News Service, 12/21/2023
Prime Video is teasing its programming slate for 2024.
The streaming service shared a preview Thursday showcasing new series, films and TV seasons coming next year.
The video features a new look at Fallout, a post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game franchise of the same name.
Ella Purnell is seen as Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller navigating the "incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe" of the show.
"If you insist on staying, then you will have to adapt," Michael Emerson's character says in one scene.
The teaser gives a glimpse of CX404, a new dog companion featured in the show.
Fallout will premiere April 12 on Prime Video.
Also coming in 2024 are the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a reimagining of the 2005 film starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, and Expats, a drama based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel The Expatriates and starring Nicole Kidman.
In addition, The Boys will return for Season 4, while Outer Range will return for a second season.
Other 2024 titles include:
Upgraded, a romantic comedy starring Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux
Musica, a romantic comedy starring Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso
