Netflix is teasing the new series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The streaming service shared photos for the show Thursday featuring Arden Cho Danny Pudi and other cast members.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon fantasy series, which takes place in a world where certain people can "bend," or control, the elements of water, earth, fire and air.

Gordon Cormier plays Aang, a 12-year-old who is the last living Airbender and capable of controlling all four elements.

The photos introduce Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran, Tamlyn Tomita as Mayor Yukari, Danny Pudi as The Mechanist, Sebastian Amoruso as Jet and Arden Cho as June.

Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Daniel Dae Kim also star.

Netflix previously shared a teaser trailer for the series in November.

"The four nations of the world once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world," an official synopsis reads.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender follows a young Air Nomad named Aang, as he reawakens to a world ravaged by war. Together with his newfound friends Sokka (Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), he embarks on an action-packed quest to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres Feb. 22.