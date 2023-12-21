Martin Scorsese will be honored at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers said in a press release Thursday that Scorsese, an Oscar-winning writer, director and producer, will receive an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

Scorsese will be feted at an award ceremony Feb. 20 at the Berlinale Palast.

The director is known for such films as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Casino, Gangs of New York, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman.

He most recently directed Killers of the Flower Moon, which is nominated for Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

The Honorary Golden Bear is presented to important figures in the world of film for "an exceptional artistic career."

Recent recipients include Steven Spielberg, Isabelle Huppert, Helen Mirren, Charlotte Rampling and Willem Dafoe.

The 74th annual Berlin International Film Festival will run Feb. 15-25.