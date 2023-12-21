Former Jackass star Bam Margera is engaged to be married.

The television personality announced his engagement to his girlfriend Dannii Marie on Wednesday.

Margera told TMZ that he proposed Oct. 27 in New Hope, Pa., at the home of professional skateboarder Ed Duffy.

Margera also shared the news with Us Weekly.

"We're just a really good team," he said of Marie. "I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day."

Margera started dating Marie in June and credited her with helping him get sober two months later.

"Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything's a structured fun schedule," he said. "And we do it together, and it's just a perfect thing."

Margera was previously married to Missy Rothstein and Nicole Boyd. He and Boyd have a 6-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf.