Prime Video has ordered a fourth season of Reacher ahead of the action thriller's third season premiere.

Based on the novels of Lee Child, the show stars Alan Ritchson as the titular hero, a former military police officer who lives off the grid and helps troubled people he meets while he is traveling the United States by bus.

"Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season," Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios."