Friday Night Lights alum Kyle Chandler and Genius: MLK/X actor Aaron Pierre have signed on to star in HBO's Lanterns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warner Bros. and DC Studios series follows "new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland," according to Wednesday's press release from the cable network.

The Hollywood Reporter described the comic-book adaptation as the first major TV project from DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

No premiere date for the show has been announced yet.