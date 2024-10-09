Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre to star in HBO's 'Lanterns'
UPI News Service, 10/09/2024
Friday Night Lights alum Kyle Chandler and Genius: MLK/X actor Aaron Pierre have signed on to star in HBO's Lanterns.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Warner Bros. and DC Studios series follows "new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland," according to Wednesday's press release from the cable network.
The Hollywood Reporter described the comic-book adaptation as the first major TV project from DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.
No premiere date for the show has been announced yet.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.