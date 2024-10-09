Netflix is teasing The Merry Gentlemen, a new Christmas film starring Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson, which lands on the streamer Nov. 20.

"To save the Rhythm Room, her parents' small-town performing arts venue, a former big-city dancer stages an all-male, Christmas themed revue," an official synopsis reads.

The streamer released first-look photos on Wednesday. One image shows four shirtless men with cowboy hats.

Robertson portrays Ashley, who wants the bar to survive, and Murray portrays Luke.

"He's thrust into an unfamiliar situation and is pushed to the limits of comfortability," he said.

The role made Murray nervous in real life, too, he told Netflix's Tudum.

"I made a bunch of phone calls and said, 'Let's get in as much rehearsal time as possible,'" he said. "If you're going to do it, you got to do it right. You got to go all in. All the guys were awesome..."

Rehearsals spanned eight hours, and Robertson said it "was precious" to witness the bond the men formed.

