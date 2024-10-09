Pop music star Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to Feeding America to help those impacted by recent hurricanes in the American southeast.

"Thank you @taylorswift for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of #HurricaneHelene and #HurricaneMilton. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead," the organization posted on Instagram Wednesday.

Country music artists Dolly Parton and Morgan Wallen also made large donations to relief organizations last week.

Luke Combs and Eric Church announced Monday that they were organizing a star-studded concert to raise money for victims of the storms.

Also ready to take the stage at the event are Billy Strings, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow and Keith Urban.